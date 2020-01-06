The Deputy Governor of Ekiti, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, on Monday promised that the state government would assist traders whose goods and property worth millions of naira were razed by fire on Dec. 30 in Ado-Ekiti.

Egbeyemi made the promise when he visited the market in Ado-Ekiti, saying that the state government’s assistance would help them in recovering their losses.

He, however, told them that the state government would not be able to compensate them for all their losses.

“Let me say that government cannot do it all, but government will surely assist.

“The state government will assist the traders within its limited resources,” the deputy governor said.

While praying for the victims, he said: “We thank God that nobody died in the fire incident, though, you suffered serious losses worth millions of naira.

“The Lord will take care of your losses and compensate you appropriately.

“God will compensate you appropriately, wipe away your tears this year and send helpers to you.”

The affected traders had appealed to the state government to urgently come to their aids. (NAN)