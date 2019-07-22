Tessy Igomu

News reaching us has it that fire outbreak in Ojodu Berger area of Lagos State, has caused heavy loss of properties, but there was no report of any life lost.

According to an eye witness, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, “several buildings at the market on Kosoko Road, Berger Bus, Ojodu, have been engulfed by fire.

“The incident occurred this night, 22nd July, 2019.”

He said: “On arrival of LRT at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that the buildings which housed several shops selling clothing materials and other goods were on fire.

“The actual cause of the fire is not known. The actual loss will be determined upon conducting post-disaster enumeration after the fire has been put out. The operation is still on going. Our responders at the scene include: LASG Fire Service, NSCDC, NPF and LASEMA.”