TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Residents of No. 7 Dim Street, Diobu, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, have been rendered homeless after an early-hour fire outbreak razed buildings in the compound.

Though no casualty was recorded, property worth millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno, as the occupants could not retrieve any item from their respective apartments.

Buildings in the compound had over 22 rooms and stores. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

But, our corrrspondent gathered from some neighbours, that the fire outbreak might have been caused by the storage of petroleum products in the compound.

One of the occupants, Rumene Jabin, said: The incident occurred at about 12:30am today. All the tenants lost everything to the fire inferno, as we were not able to pick anything”.

A fire service personnel, Uchechukwu Igbor, blamed the incident on storage of petroleum products.

He explained that for the intervention of the fire service, the inferno would have spread to other buildings.

The men of Azikiwe Police Station, Diobu, were also on ground to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the incident to rob people.