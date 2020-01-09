Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday, ordered the shutdown of illegal and unapproved gas stations in the state.

A statement by the governor’s spokesman, Mr. Francis Nweze, said the shutdown was part of safety measures to forestall fire outbreak.

“The government of Ebonyi under the leadership of Chief David Nweze Umahi,has directed immediate shutdown of all illegal gas stations and outlets in the State to forestall possible outbreak of fire in this dry season and ensure that Health Safety and Environment (HSE) regulations of Ebonyi conform with national and international best oil and gas field practice,

“To this end, all gas stations and outlets must operate with the approval of the Ebonyi State Capital Territory Development Board (ACTDB) and Department of Petroleum Resources, (DPR). Defaulters of this directive will be penalised in accordance with the laws of the land and shall pay approved penalties,” Nweze said.