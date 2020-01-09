Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed at a plaza, CTUS Today Home Nigeria Limited on Thursday, following a fire outbreak.

The raze which affected the four-storey building of the plaza located on Station Road, Osogbo, the state capital, did not record any casualty.

Operation Commandant, Federal Fire Service, Osun State Command,

Mr Isaac Adejobi, attributed the incident to a power surge.

Adejobi who urged residents to always be conscious of fire, expressed the need for every resident to ensure that they have good fire extinguishers in their various business outlets and houses.

He also urged them to possess Smoke Alert System to prevent fire incidents.

Adejobi commended fire fighters for their prompt response and arrival at the scene of the incident few minutes after a distress call was made to their station.

The Public Relations Officer, Federal Fire Service, Mrs Basiri Adija, also advised residents to always be cautious of fire disaster to prevent loss of lives and property in their various domains.

Mrs Basiri listed the negative effects of fire outbreak to include hazards to lives and property, atmospheric pollution and water contamination.

“Human beings are the main factors and causes of fire due to human activities,” he said.

“There are many factors responsible for fire outbreaks such as bush burning and use of outdated wires for electrical appliances without knowing how to use fire equipment. All these cause fire outbreak and we need to curb it,” she stressed.

Mrs Basiri explained that preventive measures could be taken through attitudinal maintenance, especially at home and on transit.

She stressed that every individual needed to have the necessary fire equipment, including fire extinguisher, fire blanket and urged people to place their gas cylinders outside the home to prevent fire hazards.

She explained that the Osun State command of the Federal Fire Service had been creating awareness on the safety measures to prevent fire outbreaks through jingles, fliers and other public enlightenment programmes.