Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

In the wake of fire incidents recently recorded in some markets in Ogun state, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Abeokuta Field Office, has embarked on a sensitisation campaign on the usage and safety of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for market leaders in Ijebuland.

The campaign, which was held in Ijebu Ode, at the weekend, had in attendance market leaders drawn from six local government areas of Ijebuland.

Addressing the market men and women at the event, the DPR Operations Controller, Abeokuta Field Office, Muinat Bello-Zagi, urged them to always be guided by the safety precautions in order to prevent avoidable disaster.

She explained that the sensitisation had become imperative in the face of fire incidents recorded in markets in some parts of the state.

Bello-Zagi advised the market men and women to always be mindful of safety standards and precautions when using LPG cookers in their shops, noting poor handling and poor storing of gas cylinders could lead to explosion and fire disaster.

She, however, said that the sensitisation campaigns would be taken to other zones of the state, adding the DPR would continue to sensitise members of the public on the need to be safety conscious when handling LPG cylinders and inflammable petroleum products.

In his remarks, the Babaloja – General Designate, Akile Ijebu, Toyin Abass, described the sensitisation as amazing and promised to reinforce the knowledge on market men and women across Ijebuland.

He equally tasked the DPR officials to ensure the programme is taken to the nooks and crannies of the state to ensure its effectiveness.