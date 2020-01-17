Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Fire has razed a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) parked by the road side along Onitsha/Awka Expressway by Vin Oil Filling Station, Onitsha, Anambra state.

It was gathered that the fire started at about 2am today and raged till about an hour before it was put out by the concerted efforts of police and fire service.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the fire incident said that no life was lost and nobody was injured.

“Today 17/01/2020 at about 02:am, a Mack tanker loaded with Premium motor spirit (PMS) parked by the road side along Onitsha/Awka Expressway by Vin Oil Filling Station, Onitsha went up in flames.

“Following the distress call,Police patrol teams led by DPO Awada Division CSP Tony Adeyi rushed to the scene and immediately contacted Anambra State Fire Service who responded promptly.

“The scene was condoned off and traffic diverted to a safer route to avert calamity.

“Meanwhile,the situation was brought under control and obstruction cleared to enable free flow of traffic in the Area.

“The fire was put off at about 03:30am. Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained but the truck over charged battery is suspected. No lost of life or injury recorded during the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police CP John Abang has ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident” Mohommed stated.