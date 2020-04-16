Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Tragedy struck in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday afternoon as fire razed about 30 shops at the Lebanon Street, Dugbe Alawo in Ibadan, and destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

Mattresses, clothes, household items, eye glasses, decoration materials, generators, and electronics were among the goods destroyed by the inferno in the affected shops.

Three persons were said to have sustained varying degrees of injury due to the fire that led to confusion and apprehension in Dugbe, Ogunpa, Ekotedo and their environs. A Toyota Matrix, parked by the roadside in front of one of the razed shops, was completely burnt.

Although the source of the fire has not been confirmed, an eyewitness said the inferno was caused by the negligence of a welder, who was working in one of the shops, adding that the fire started from the shop.

The inferno, he said, later spread to other shops and destroyed goods worth millions of naira before the arrival of fire service.