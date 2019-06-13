Tony Osauzo, Benin

Over 30 shops have been razed by a midnight fire at the PZ market at Evboriaria, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was learnt that many shop owners lost unspecified amount of money in the fire, which was said to have been caused by an electric surge.

Blessing Justina, who owns a beauty shop, said a relation informed her about the fire but could not remove anything from her shop.

The council Chairman, Dr. Eric Osayande, who visited the scene to ascertain the actual cause of the fire, directed the Councillor representing Ward 6, Obosa Jolly Ogbeide, to embark on needs assessment exercise of the burnt market.

The council chairman also directed Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA), Kingsley Iyamu and Director, Administrative and General Services (DAGS), Frank Osa-Idahosa, to prepare a white paper draft for approval to rebuild the market.