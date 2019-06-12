Tony Osauzo, Benin

Over 30 shops have been reportedly razed down by a midnight fire at the PZ Market at Evboriaria in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.

‎It was learnt that many shop owners who left money in their shops lost everything to the fire, said to have been caused by power surge.

‎According to Blessing Justina who owns a beauty shop, she was informed about the fire by a relative but could not remove anything from her shop.

The Chairman of Ikpoba-Okha local government area, Dr. Eric Osayande, who visited the scene to ascertain the actual cause of the fire, directed the Councillor representing Ward 6, Hon. Obosa Jolly Ogbeide, to embark on needs-assessment exercise of the burnt market.

‎The council chairman also directed the Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA), Barr. Kingsley Iyamu and Director, Administrative and General Services (DAGS), Mr. Frank Osa-Idahosa to prepare a white paper draft for approval to rebuild the market.