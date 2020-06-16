Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 25 shops and five houses were on Sunday night destroyed by inferno at Obanla area of Akure, Ondo State.

The cause of the inferno could not be ascertained as at press time but sources said it might not be unconnected with electric surge.

Valuables worth millions of naira were destroyed by the inferno.

When Daily Sun visited the scene of the inferno, it was discovered that most of the houses affected were old buildings, while the shops were occupied by people of different ethnic groups. The late arrival of officials of the state Fire Service, many said, was responsible for the severity of the damage done by the inferno.

Victims of the fire incident have appealed to the state government and well-meaning people to come to their aid.