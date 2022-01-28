From John Adams and Umar Yunusa Minna

An early morning fire yesterday razed no fewer than 57 shops, destroying goods worth millions of naira at Mokwa main market in Mokwa local Government Area of Niger State.

The fire was said to have started at about 4:00am when the shops owners were at home.

A source close to the market, Abubakar Umar, said the inferno razed many shops and destroyed properties worth millions of naira as nobody or agency was on ground to put out the fire or salvage the goods.

According to him:” The fire destroyed many shops in the market. The situation was very serious because there was no help coming from anywhere.The fire started around 4:00pm this morning and it was so serious that no body could go near it.

The hamattan weather could not help the situation. We are grateful to God that no life was lost.

Adamu Usman, a revenue officer of Mokwa LG ,said that about 57 shops were destroyed by the inferno.