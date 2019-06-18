Billy Graham Abel, Yola

A raging fire has burnt down a solitary hostel block of the Government Girls College, Mayo-Belwa, Adamawa State.

The fire which was said to have started at around noon, was reported to have burnt down the entire hostel block leaving students with nowhere to go.

Our correspondent gathered that the school had last year lost one of the two hostel blocks in the school also to fire.

A resident of Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area, Aliyu Isah, told our correspondent that “the only hostel in the school has just been destroyed; it was burnt down by fire.

“We cannot determine the cause of the fire yet but we would assume it was an electrical fault.

“It is sad because the students will now have to be sent home.

“This is the only hostel block standing after a similar fire incident destroyed the first one last year.”

There were no report of casualties in the incident, but it is most likely that about a hundred students might be forced out of school until some kind of intervention arrives.

Mayo-Belwa, the council headquarters where Government Girls College is located is about 70 kilometres from the state capital, Yola.