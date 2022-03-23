From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Goods worth hundreds of millions of naira have reportedly been destroyed after fire razed part of the Katsina-Ala Main Market on Tuesday evening.

The fire which was said to have started at about 8:30pm that fateful evening, it was gathered, affected the Lagos Line, Igbo Line and part of where the Hausa traders usually display their wares.

Although, no life was said to have been lost in the inferno which cause was yet unknown at the time of this report, sources disclosed that some traders who sustained various degrees of injuries were evacuated to hospitals where they are currently recieving medical treatment.

Confirming the report, Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, Alfred Atera who described the extent of damage by the inferno as massive, called on the state government to come to the aid of the affected traders.

“Yes I was there. The fire started about 8:30 pm.

Hundreds of million naira with of goods were destroyed.

“Where Hausa people used to stay and Lagos street, Igbo line was most affected. The Hausa are selling edibles while the Igbo traders are selling cosmetics, clothings, other wears, electronics and other items.

“We are appealing to government to intervene because people’s life savings have gone. Most people were trapped there and some are in the hospital also and need help. So, we appeal to government to intervene to alleviate the suffering of the people. I was in touch with the governor last night,” Atera said.

