From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An early morning inferno on Monday razed a palm kernel factory in Akure, the Ondo State capital, destroying valuables worth over #10million

It was gathered that the fire incident was caused by a spark from the change-over box within the factory.

The raging fire destroyed all the raw materials and burnt the machines used for processing in the factory.

It was learnt that one of the workers, whose name was not mentioned is currently on admission in a private hospital following the devastating effects of the inferno.

The owner of the factory, Mr Adesunloye Adeniyi, who said he had been in the palm kernel processing business for over 10 years put his loss at about #10million

He said he lost a heavy duty power generating set to the inferno besides several raw materials for processing Palm kernel.

“I only have five workers on ground and we were not able to salvage because everything was highly inflammable spreading very fast.

“The goods I have lost was about #10million as I have two machines and each is worth over two million naira. We had 500,000 tonnes of raw materials on ground and each tonne cost N350,000 not to talk of the structure on ground.

“This is what I have been putting together for over 10 years now, it has gone down the drain,” he added.

It was learnt that the factory had been completely razed before men of the Federal Fire servicee arrived the scene of the incident.