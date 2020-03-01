An early morning fire, on Sunday, razed five offices of Freedom Radio in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Freedom Radio is a private radio station based in Kaduna.

NAN also reports that the offices affected with the fire incident included engineering room, office of the Head of Marketing, conference hall, security office and drivers’ room.

The station’s Head of Operations, Abubakar Usman, who confirmed the incident to NAN, said that the fire, which started around 2:30 am., was put out around 3:30 am. by the personnel of Kaduna State Fire Service.

Usman, who said that there was no loss of live or injury, however, added that the main cause of the fire incident had yet to be ascertained.

He put the value of the damage caused by the incident at N20 million.

“The fire consumed five offices; we had to go off air immediately but we later resumed around 10:45 am., and God willing, we will continue with our transmission” he said.