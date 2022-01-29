From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Materials worth millions of naira have been burnt in a fire that raised a section of the International Breweries plant in Ilesa, Osun State.

It was gathered that the fire started around 6pm on Friday and raised the store before the intervention of fire services.

The spokesperson of the Osun State Fire Service, Ibrahim Adekunle, confirmed the incident.

According to him, the fire razed the depot of international brewery where bottles were stored.

He said, “there were a lot of cartons in the store. They are kept on the wide expanse of land.

“We are suspecting that cigarette heads dropped around the area that caused the fire.”

Noting that the fire is much, Adekunle said it is under control by Saturday morning.

“There is no record of casualty. We were alerted around 6pm, both the state and federal fire service are on ground to put out the fire,” he added.