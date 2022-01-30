From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Materials worth millions of naira have been burnt in a fire that razed a section of the International Breweries plant in Ilesa, Osun State.

It was gathered that the fire started about 6pm on Friday and burnt the store before the intervention of fire services.

The spokesperson of the Osun State Fire Service, Ibrahim Adekunle, confirmed the incident.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to him, the fire razed the depot of International Breweries where bottles were stored.

He said: “There were a lot of cartons in the store. They are kept on a wide expanse of land. We are suspecting that cigarette butts dropped around the area caused the fire.”