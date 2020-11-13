Gyang Bere, Jos

Fire yesterday burnt the Head office of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company along Ahmadu Bello way, Jos, Plateau State.

It was gathered that the fire broke out at the top floor of the seven storey building at about 6pm and destroyed valuables.

Head, Corporate Communications, Dr Adakole Elijah of the Electricity Distribution Company confirmed the incident and said “It is a fire incident that we are trying to control.”

He said that men of Plateau fire service arrived the scene and put the fire under control.

He said the source of the fire is yet to be identify and the level of destruction.