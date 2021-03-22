Properties worth billions of naira have been destroyed by fire at Katsina central market.
Fire fighters are still battling to contain the inferno which started around 8:30a.m on Monday.
Details later.
Properties worth billions of naira have been destroyed by fire at Katsina central market.
Fire fighters are still battling to contain the inferno which started around 8:30a.m on Monday.
Details later.
Properties worth billions of naira have been destroyed by fire at Katsina central market. Fire fighters are...
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
Leave a Reply