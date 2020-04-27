Adewale Sanyaolu, Lagos

There was pandemonium at the Yaya Abatan/College Road area of Lagos Monday morning as an NNPC filling station was engulfed by fire.

The fire which started at around 11 am was reportedly caused by a spark from a bucket while a 33,000-litre truck laden with petrol was discharging.

When Daily Sun visited the scene of the incident, men from the Lagos State Fire Service were seen making frantic efforts to put out the fire which was still raging.

A car lot beside the filling station was not spared as over 10 cars were burnt.