Paul Osuyi, Asaba

TRADERS at the Ogbogonogo Modern Market, a major foodstuff market

along the Nnebisi Road, Asaba, Delta

State capital, are still counting their

losses as a result of an early morning

fire that gutted a section of the market.

The inferno, which was said to have

started at about 7am consumed the entire livestock section and a section of

tailoring materials.

Chickens, goats and other livestock

were roasted while sewing machines,

tailoring items and other goods worth

millions of naira, were lost to the raging fire. As at the time of filing this

report, there was no human casualty,

as the daily market is usually closed

every Tuesday since the outbreak of

COVID-19.

But caution was thrown to the wind

as efforts to put out the fire intensified.

Social distancing, a major practice for

preventing the spread of COVID-19,

was not observed, as people clustered

to assist to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the market.

Although the cause of the inferno

was not yet known, sources at the market attributed it to an electrical fault,

which sparked from a section where

mobile phones and accessories are sold.

Traders at the affected section of the

market wailed as sympathisers made

anxious efforts to salvage what was left

when our correspondent visited.

One of the affected traders said: “I

am finished. All my sewing machines

are gone. Even materials that I collected from customers all got burnt in

the shop. A witness sympathised with

the affected traders saying that most

of them were now using their tooth to

count their losses as the fire razed shops

and goods along the Nnebisi road.

“The first state fire service truck

that came to rescue the situation ran

out of water while the fire was still on.

As at 9.26am, the fourth fire service

truck arrived while Good Samaritans

were serving water from the gutter to

quench the fire but to no avail.”

The witness said that angry traders

almost lynched a police officer at the

scene as people were scampering for

life and trying to salvage their goods

but were prevented from having a freefor-all. The source disclosed that the

fire spread because of the closeness of

shops to one another, a development,

which the source said made it difficult

for the fire fighters to gain access into

the market to battle it. Incidentally,

our correspondent gathered that the

state government had through the

Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, issued a three-month

ultimatum to the traders to vacate the

area and secure spaces inside the main

market. Director General of the agency,

Mrs. Amaechi Mrakpor, was said to be

one of the early callers while the fire

was still raging to sympathise with affected traders. She, however, kept mute

during the visit.