Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Three days after a tanker fuel exploded killing over 40 people in Kogi State, another fire incident has completely wreaked havoc on a two- storey multi million naira electronic mall known as Pee-link Electronic house.



Residents in the area where the mall is located woke up on Saturday morning to see the popular palatial mall in flames as they watched helplessly.



The mall is located along Murtala way near GT bank by Fen junction, at Lokoja the state capital.

According to an eyewitness, the electronic mall may have been gutted by fire at about 1.00 am in the early hours of Saturday.

The mall is owned by one business mogul, Peter Onujeme. It was gathered that the mall was burnt to ashes as there was no firefighter nor fire truck to quench the fire eventhough the office of the Federal Fire service was just about few metres away to the mall.



The frequent of fire outbreak in the state without any effort from the fire fighters have made members of the public to question responsibilities of the state fire service and it’s federal counterpart s who have hundreds of staff yet doing nothing

Speaking with our correspondent who visited the scene a furious sympathiser had this to say;

“The whole building was burnt down and goods worth millions of naira were destroyed.What a pity. Somebody hard earned investment was completely destroyed by fire and nobody or even the constituted authorities could come out to salvage the situation. Now the owner is left with nothing. What is the function of the State and Federal Fire Service in Kogi State?

“What is more worrisome is the absence of the fire services to help out anytime there is a fire occurrence. The recent episode where over 40 innocent persons including children were roasted alive is therefore one too many.

“Whenever their services are needed, it is either they come out with one flimsy excuse or the other. Can you imagine, look at the office of the Federal Fire Service, just a stone throw to this electronic shop and this shop still burnt down completely without any resistance from them.

“ The state government must hurriedly do something about these ugly fire incidences, our lives and property are in danger” he added.