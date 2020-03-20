Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Management of “People’s Choice” a bakery situated along Onitsha-Owerri Road near Stock Fish Market, Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra, were reeling in shock and counting their losses following an ill-fated fire that razed the factory, leading to loss of goods and property worth millions of Naira.

Daily Sun gathered that the bakery, owned by one Eziaka Ezi, was razed by fire in the early hours of Thursday, March 19, following what he claimed to be spark from faulty electrical wires.

The spokesperson of NSCDC in Anambra, Okadigbo Edwin, who spoke with Daily Sun at the scene of the fire said the inferno was caused by alleged carelessness on the part of the factory workers.

“Preliminary investigation indicates electrical spark. The owner, when interviewed by the command, alleged carelessness on the part of his workers. According to him, the fire started when all the workers have left the factory and that it was as a result of their carelessness. No life was lost, but factory machines worth millions of naira were burnt.”

Okadigbo further disclosed that the state’s NSCDC Commandant, David Bille, has ordered for a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Another personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), attached to Idemili North Divisional office, Onwakagba Stella, told Daily Sun that the NSCDC officials contacted fire service before the fire was put off to avoid affecting surrounding buildings.