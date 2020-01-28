Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Fire on Tuesday morning razed the popular Sabo Market in Sagamu, Ogun State and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The midnight inferno also gutted over 300 shops, stalls, consumer goods and other valuable items.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the fire, which started about 2:00 a.m, was allegedly caused by an electric surge after public power was restored to the area.

It was also gathered that a team of firefighters called, arrived at the scene about two hours after the fire had started, but could not put out the fire as they allegedly did not have water to do the job.

When our correspondent visited the market, it was observed that the fire affected mainly the clothes, kolanut, herbs and food items sections.

Giving his own account of the fire incident, Olufemi Ajayi, who is a member of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and security officer at the market, said his initial efforts to extinguish the fire failed.

“It (fire) started around 2:00a.m. I was on patrol of the market when I reached the area and saw the place burning. So, I tried my best and went to carry sachet water to quench the fire.

“When I realised that the sachet water could not quench the fire I called other colleagues to support me. From there, we called Baba Oluwo and vigilantes and police. I even tried to open some people’s shops but it was risky to open their shops in their absence. I thought of what to do and I decided to open the gate for people to enter and rescue the market,” he said.

The Iyalaje of Sabo market, Mrs Idayatu Lasisi, said the fire which started in the wee hours consumed goods worth millions of Naira.

She lamented that firefighters lacked the wherewithal to extinguish the fire, resulting in the massive destruction at the market.

The market leader appealed to the state government to assist the victims and immediately provide relief materials and compensation.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Akarigbo-in-Council, Chief Abibu Oyenuga, said over 300 shops, including the office of the local government within the market, were razed by the fire.

One of the affected traders, Mrs. Bolatito Odubanjo, said she lost goods worth over N2m.

Odubanjo, who claimed to have suffered similar loss in 1998 when fire also razed the market, appealed to the government to come to her aid.

Also recounting her loss, Mrs Sola Ekundayo, alleged that miscreants looted some of the goods that were not razed within the market.

Meanwhile, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has assured the traders affected by the midnight inferno that the market would receive government’s quick intervention.

According to the governor, who was at the market for an on-the-spot assessment, added that the market would not only be rebuilt as soon as possible but it would be built to taste with all modern amenities such as access roads, quality architecture and security and fire fighting devices.

He, however, urged the affected traders to be calm and patient with the state government, saying “we will do everything we can to bring succour and relief to all those that are affected. We must learn a lesson from what has happened here overnight. This must not happen in any of our markets again.”

Abiodun promised that his administration would enumerate and quickly consider immediate relief measures for the affected traders, adding that they will also look at the design of the market to look at how to ensure easy access to the market for fire engines in the case of such disasters.