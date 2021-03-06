From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

An early morning inferno on Friday wreaked havoc on the Onitsha Plastic Market in Anambra State. The fire broke out about 1:50am in a plaza at the market.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Haruna Mohammed, in a statement, said that no life was lost and that investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances that led to the fire outbreak.

The statement said the fire was extinguished with the help of fire-fighters and other sympathisers in the area. It said am investigation had commenced to ascertain extent of damage and circumstances surrounding the incident.