From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Goods worth millions of naira were on Saturday night destroyed when fire razed a section of Ikpoba Hill Market in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that the fire which started at about 9pm at the weekend razed over 15 shops mainly caravans and make-shift shops

It was gathered that the owner of one of the electronic shops affected by the fire, Tony, was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on hearing the news.

A witness, Mr. Peter, said, “at about 9pm, we saw smoke billow from one of the shops and before we know what was happening, the whole place was engulfed in fire.

He said the fire fighters who came couldn’t salvage the goods, as the fire had already engulfed the shops and razed goods worth millions of naira.

He said the shops owners could not salvage their goods, as the shops were already engulfed by fire before their arrival.

One of the shop owners, who was around when our reporter visited the scene declined comment, saying it is pointless talking about the incident because they will not get any help from the government or individual.