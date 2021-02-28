From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Goods worth millions of naira were on Saturday night destroyed when fire razed a section of Ikpoba Hill Market in Ikpoba Okha local government area of Edo state.

It was learnt that the fire which started at about 9pm on Saturday night razed over 15 shops mainly caravans and make-shift shops

It was gathered that the owner of one of the electronic shops affected by the fired simply identified as Tony, was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on hearing the news.

A witness identified as Mr. Peter, said, “at about 9pm, we saw smoke billow from one of the shops and before we know what was happening, the whole place was engulfed in fire.

He said the fire fighters who came couldn’t salvage the goods, as the fire had already engulfed the shops and razed goods worth millions of naira.

He said the shop owners could not salvage their goods, as the shops were already engulfed by fire before their arrival.

One of the shop owners, who was around when our reporter visited the scene declined comment, saying it is pointless talking about the incident because they will not get any help from the government or individual.

“Are you going to help me if I talk to you? Just leave me alone” she said.

A sympathiser, Mr. John Izu, said they were still wondering what must have caused the fire, as there was no electricity in the area.

He blamed the fire service which he said didn’t come on time to salvage the shops.

“This is an electronic shop and goods here worth over N10 million. I know the owner and he is currently at the hospital because of the incident,” he said.