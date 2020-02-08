David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Midnight fire has gutted over thirty stalls at electricity/electronics market, Nnewi, Anambra State, with goods worth about N400 million destroyed. Some said the fire whose cause was yet to be established started around 12midnight while other traders interviewed quoted 10 pm Thursday, with heavy smoke, noticed at the market site.

One of the lines chairmen, Mr. Ofodum Kenneth said he was alerted about the fire disaster and had to rush to fire service station located at motorcycles spare parts section of Nkwo Nnewi market for assistance. But he regretted that before they could arrive many stalls had been razed, along with the goods and cash in them.

He noted that the fire started at an office block in the market that was not electrified which compounded the traders’ questions as to what might have caused the fire. Some of them, however, attributed it to a power surge that was said to have occurred when public power was restored.

Mr. Kenneth revealed that over twenty stalls were vandalized including those not affected by the fire incident. He told our reporter that two of those vandals were later arrested and handed over to the police. He appealed to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to come to the aid of the affected traders.