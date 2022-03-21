From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A midnight fire on Sunday has gutted part of the Asumpta cathedral ,Owerri metropolitan Catholic archdiocese in Imo State.

An eye witness who revealed the incident to our correspondent said that only the sanctuary department where musical equipment ,holy items and some clothes were affected in the fire.

Although the fire has been extinguished by the federal fire fighters who responded swiftly ,but heavy smokes still pervaded the scene when our correspondent visited.

Fortunately, the alter was not affected but items lost in the inferno according to the source valued over N5 million.

A parishioner who spoke to our correspondent at the scene of the incident said ” the incident happened at the midnight. It is here the sanctuary department that was affected. Thank God it didn’t spread to the other parts of the cathedral. I don’t know what we would have done.

” This is coming at a time a new archbishop for the archdiocese will be installed on June 23. I don’t know what we would have done. Glory be to God the damage is minimal”

The Director of communications for the archdiocese, Rev Fr Raymond Nzeremeogu speaking on the incident said ” glory be to God the fire was put out very early. It didn’t spread to the other parts of the cathedral. Fire fighters were contacted and they came. Cloths, musical equipment like, amp, audio speakers, microphones and others were affected.”

