From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Residents of Okwelle (Soku) community waterfront are now counting their loss following fire outbreak that engulfed makeshift houses in the area, yesterday morning.

A member of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (PHALGA) security service, Chukwuma Atamkpo, who spoke at the scene of the fire, explained that a female resident forgot to put off her candle, which caused the fire and spread to other makeshift apartments.

Another resident identified as Christian Alali said a resident forgot to put off his stove that later exploded and gut the makeshift building fire. Two other female residents, who spoke to the reporter lamented that they were at work when the fire started and on getting home, their belongings in the rooms had been razed completely by the fire.

They, however, called on the state government to come to their rescue, as they were left without anything.

Meanwhile, the PHALGA security personnel were on ground to prevent hoodlums from looting property of residents that were brought out from the rooms by the owners.

Daily Sun gathered that youths of the community used water and detergent to put off the fire before the arrival of fire fighters.

Over 30 makeshift rooms were completely razed.

