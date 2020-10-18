Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than five shops with valuables worth millions of naira were on Sunday burnt to ashes in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The fire incident which occurred at Odofin lane, along Saint Peters Unity School, Akure, also affected some residential buildings in the area.

However, the cause of the inferno could not be ascertained as at press time, as none of the resident of the area could attribute it to anything.

The shop owners have been counting their loses as a result of the ugly incident.

Many residents of the area blamed fire fighters for arriving late to the scene of the incident, despite several calls put across to them.

Some of the victims called on the state government to come to their rescue.

One of the victims, Faith Abidakun urged Govenor Rotimi Akeredolu to assist them.

She said, ” The inferno destroyed all the goods in my shop. I am left with nothing. I don’t know what to do now. I am begging our Govenor to assist us, we are left with nothing”