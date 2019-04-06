Chukwudi Nweje

Goods worth several millions of naira have been burnt when a late-afternoon fire razed a line of shops in Ogba area of Lagos.

The block of shops housing a carpet dealer, two electric appliances shops, a boutique, a building materials shop and a Shawama spot is located along the popular Shonola road, opposite Excellence Hotel.

The cause of the fire was unknown as at the time of filing this report.

Some shop owners who spoke to our correspondent lamented that they invested all their life savings in their businesses.

They called on the Lagos State government and good-spirited individuals to come to their assistance.

They said they don’t know what their next line of action would be in the present circumstance.

The fire caused heavy traffic as men of the fire service battled to control it, with motorists trying to avoid the area.

