From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

An early morning fire has destroyed three shops at Ose Okwudo Market in Onitsha, Anambra state.

It was gathered that the fire started at about 1.am at No.4 Ajasa street, Ose market where they sell drums of chemical at the market.

A victim Mr. Chike Okwudi lamented that the fire incident destroyed all his goods he stocked for sale in this festive period, saying that he lost over N12million to the fire.

“It was midnight when my neighbour in the market called to inform about the fire but before I got to the market my shop had been razed completely. It was after some time that fire fighting officials arrived and stopped the fire from spreading to other shops” Okwudi said.

The Anambra State Chief Fire Officer Dr. Martin Agbili who confirmed the fire incident said that no life was lost but three shops were affected before his men stopped the fire.

“At about 0102hrs (1.02am) of today Saturday 17-12-2022, Anambra State Fire Service, received a distress call of fire outbreak at No 4 Ajasa Street, OSE Main Market, Onitsha, where they sell drums of chemical.

“Immediately, we deployed our fire truck and our ever ready and fearless Firefighters to the fire scene. We swift into action, battled the fire, controlled and fought it to standstill.

“The cause of the fire was unknown as nobody was there when it started. Although, the fire destroyed about three (3) shops but no life was lost during the heavy fire. A lot were saved as we prevented the fire from spreading to other shops around the fire incident scene.

It is important to know that we must always switch off of our electrical and electronic appliances especially when it is not in use.

We must also know that we are at the peak of the harmattan. Avoid anything which can cause fire outbreak at this season” Agbili warned.