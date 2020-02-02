Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A lorry laden with mattresses was razed by fire at the New Parts market Nkpor near Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the fire also burnt some shops at the place before the fire was put out by fire service officials.

An eyewitness said that on the arrival of the firefighters a mob attacked the fire truck and smashed the windscreen with stones before the police rescued and escorted the truck to safety.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Haruna Mohommed, who confirmed the incident, said that no life was lost or injury sustained as a result of the incident.

He said that the cause of the fire was attributed to the overload of the truck conveying mattresses that touched a live electric cable which the ignited fire, while the truck driver escaped.

“On the 01/2/2020 at about 9:30 pm, following a distress call that there was a fire incident at New Market Road, Nkpor, police patrol teams attached to Ogidi Division immediately rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

“Fire Service department was contacted and they responded promptly. However, on arrival of firefighters, a mob attacked the fire truck and smashed the windscreen with stones before police rescued and escorted the truck to safety.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of fire was as a result of overload of a truck conveying mattresses that touched a PHCN cable and ignited fire while the truck driver escaped.

“Consequently, the truck and a nearby shop got burnt before the fire was put off. No loss of life and no

injury to person.

“Meanwhile, the behaviours of some misguided elements who attacked firefighters while trying to put off the fire was quite unfortunate and will not be condoned by the Command.

“In view of the foregoing, Commissioner of Police CP John Abang has, therefore, urged parents and guardians to caution their children to refrain from indulging in such acts or face the full wrath of the law when arrested,” Mohammed warned.