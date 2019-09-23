The Lagos Head Office of Unity Bank Plc has been gutted by fire, Channels Television has reported.

The fire incident, which occurred early Monday morning at the Victoria Island location, was however brought under control by emergency fire fighters, according to social media posts by the Bank on its official Twitter handle.

We regret to inform the public that there was a fire incident on one of the floors of our Head Office building early this morning. The cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained but the fire service has intervened and has brought the situation under control. — Unity Bank Plc (@UnityBankPlc) September 23, 2019

While the extent of damage is being assessed, we are happy to note that there was no casualty or loss of life as a result of the incident. From current observations, however, the Banking Hall and other strategic business areas were not affected. — Unity Bank Plc (@UnityBankPlc) September 23, 2019

We are grateful to all the Agencies and volunteers that supported in bringing the incident under control. Further developments regarding the incident will be communicated as it unfolds. — Unity Bank Plc (@UnityBankPlc) September 23, 2019

JUST IN: Unity Bank's head office on Victoria Island, Lagos gutted by fire today. Fire Service has intervened and brought situation under control. Cause of fire yet to be ascertained. Details later.. pic.twitter.com/RGeb7lcBvl — Nigeria Info FM 99.3 (@NigeriainfoFM) September 23, 2019

The inferno engulfed at least three floors of the building, according to witnesses who posted videos and images on social media.

Though there is no word yet as to the cause of the fire, no casualty has been reported and no damages were sustained in the banking hall and “other strategic business areas”, Channels Television reports.