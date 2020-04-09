Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

News reaching us has it that men of the Lagos Fire Service have put out a fire that was said to have emanated from the parking lot of the Lagos Airport Hotel in Ikeja Lagos.

According to Nosa Okunbor, the Public Affairs Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, (LASEMA), the fire started from one of the cars in the parking longue of the hotel.

He said the prompt arrival of the fire service and the LASEMA response team saved the situation and stopped the fire from escalating.

It was not clear the extent of damage the fire caused to other cars and the entire facility before it was put out.

Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, is a member of the Odu’a Group of Companies.