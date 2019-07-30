Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) has requested a whopping N9.2 billion special intervention fund from the federal government to enable it promptly fight the scourge of fire in the country.

Controller General FFS, Ibrahim Liman, who made the appeal at the official commissioning of 12 newly procured fire fighting trucks in Abuja on Tuesday, lamented that the service had previously deployed the services of prayer warriors to fight fire incidences.

Let me start by thanking Almié ty God for making it possible for us to be gathered here today for the co missioning of 12 newly procured modern firefighting trucks.

“Today’s event is an attestation of a positive transformational development which started in the Federal Fire Service since the inception of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

“A similar event held sometime in 2017 with the commissioning of 44 modern firefighting vehicles and water tankers. Today, Mr. President is commissioning 12 out of the 44 modern firefighting trucks approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2017 and 2018.

“Although, 19 out th balance is ready for shipment and 13 at finishing stages of production, the Service cannot take delivery of these equipment due to cuts in the 20018 and 2019 Federal Fire service Capital budget proposal.

“This is in spite of all appeal made to the appropriate authorities to retain the Service’s budget as proposed. It is in this regard that I am seeking the intervention of Mr. President through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for special intervention funds in the sum of N9.20 billion to enable delivery of the remaining equipment as it will go a long way in addressing the fire fighting mobile asset deficit across the country,” he appealed.

“Previously, we had to employ the services of prayer warriors to compat fire incident each time there was such incident,” he quipped.

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, urged the staff to redouble their efforts.

“I want to seize this opportunity to urge the men and women of the service to use this auspicious occasion to rededicate themselves to hard work, commitment in order to ensure improved service to Nigerians in the area of fire prevention, firefighting and the safe guard of lives and property.

“Let me also implore the service, that as achieve the improvement of firefighting infrastructure and capability at the headquarters, they should not forget to extend same to the zones, states and the private. The issue of continuous maintenance for the sustainability of equipment and material should also be your watchword,” she charged.

Speaking, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Boss Mustapha said: “The Federal Government will continue to procure more of world class and modem fire lighting equipment in order to improve the equipment holding of the Service. This wi enable the Service provide fire safety in more urban areas and protection of critical assets than was done before now.

This is due to the fact that the urban built up environment contains very high risks than the rural areas.

“The highly modern technological fire fighting equipment cannot operate without personnel therefore, training and retraining of the personnel of the Service is necessary. Government will ensure that this is done through provision of funds for both local and foreign trainings.

“Train the trainer Programs shall also be put in place in the long term to reduce the cost of foreign training and thus provide opportunity for capacity building of most, if not all the Service personnel. The capacity of the Service to operate and maintain these equipment would improve through the different levels of trainings.

“The Federal Fire Service when fully equipped and empowered should and must function as the insurance portfolio of the economy. Th economic portfolio of the nation must be protected by the Fire service against destruction by fire and related emergendes,” he said.