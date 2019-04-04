(NAN)The Kano State Fire Service says it has saved 178 lives and goods worth N305 million from 100 fire incidents in the state in March.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, made the disclosure in Kano on Thursday during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mohammed, however, expressed regret that 16 persons lost their lives in the incidents.

He said that while fire consumed properties valued at N58 million, the service received 93 rescue calls and 17 false alarms from residents during the period under review.

Mohammed identified the use of sub-standard electrical materials, use of boiling rings as well as poor handling of electrical appliances and cooking gas, as some of the major causes of inferno.

He advised members of the public to stop storing petroleum products in their homes to avert fire outbreaks.