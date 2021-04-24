The Kwara State Fire Service on Friday sensitised traders at the popular Oja-Oba market in llorin metropolis on fire prevention tips.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign on management and prevention of fire outbreaks in major markets had earlier taken place in other major markets across the state.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the state Fire Service, Mr Hakeem Hassan, said the programme was in continuation to prevent fire outbreak in major markets in the state.

Hassan presented a lecture on fire safety tips and prevention to traders at Oja-Oba market on behalf of the State Director, Mr John Plimiyiwa.

The fire service at the programme demonstrated several ways to handle and prevent fire outbreak whenever such occured.

Hassan noted that properties worth millions of naira had been lost to fire outbreaks in various markets in the state, thereby brought unquantified economic losses to the traders.

He said that the sensitisation was taken to markets to give fire safety tips to the traders as a way of improving the state economy.

He advised the traders to always switch off all electrical gadgets in their stores while closing for the day.

Hajia Mariam Elefun, the lyaloja of Oja-Oba market association, expressed gratitude to the state fire service for the enlightenment.

She promised that the traders would abide with all the fire safely tips to prevent further fire outbreak in the market.

NAN recalls that the state recently recorded a major fire outbreak at the Oro Central Market in lrepodun Local Government Area of the state.

The inferno destroyed valuables worth millions of naira, but no life was lost. (NAN)