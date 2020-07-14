Kano State Fire Service on Tuesday rescued a minor and a 30-year-old man, Bara’atu Yusuf, trapped in a collapsed building in Rimin Gata Quarters, Ungogo Local Government Area of the state.

The state Fire Service Spokesman, Saidu Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kano on Tuesday.

“We received a distress call from Abdulaziz Muhammed who lives in the neighbourhood, at about 02:22 a.m. that a building had collapsed.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team and a vehicle to the scene at about 02:34a. m.,’’ he said.

Mohammed, however, said the victims sustained injuries and were rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital.

He said investigation into the possible cause of the collapsed building was ongoing.(NAN).