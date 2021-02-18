From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senators on Thursday disagreed sharply on the floor of the Senate with plans by some lawmakers to suspend the confirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee.

Mr Victor Chinemerem Muruako was nominated by the President recently as chairman of Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC). The nominee had acted as a sole administrator for seven years, without the constitution of a full board.

According to lawmakers who were opposed to the confirmation, the law permits that each geopolitical zone should have a commissioner. Currently, the board has not been fully constituted.

Leader of the Senate Yahaya Abdullahi, opposing the confirmation of Buhari’s nominee, said approving the request will embolden the executive branch to flout the law. He argued that the confirmation be suspended until names of other commissioners are forwarded.