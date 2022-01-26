In its bid to reduce heart-related ailments, Golden Terra Soya Oil, has stressed the importance of using healthy vegetable oils to cook for cooking. The firm, in a statement on Tuesday, said the type of fat in diets has impact on growth and development of the heart and body functions as well as the brain functions.

The statement reads, “Scientifically, all edible oils are 100 per cent fatty acids – This is true for all types of oils! However, what makes them different is the type of fats they contain. The fatty acids of all edible oils belong to one of the following – Saturated Fatty acids, Mono-unsaturated Fatty Acids or Poly-Unsaturated Fatty acids, depending on the saturation of the chemical bonds inside them. All edible oils essentially contain a different proportion of the above three fatty acids and these fatty acids aren’t built alike! There are scientific literature available to understand these fatty acids and their impact on the human body.

“The World Health Organisation estimates that every year trans-fat intake leads to more than 500,000 deaths of people from cardiovascular disease. Trans-fats increase levels of LDL-cholesterol, a well-accepted biomarker for cardiovascular disease risk, and decrease levels of HDL-cholesterol, which carries away cholesterol from arteries and transport it to the liver, that secretes it into the bile.

“A healthy body is needed to drive all of life aspirations; healthy oil consumption habit starts with a step in the right direction. For us, we advocate the use of our soya oil for cooking. It is pure Soya oil, totally sourced and manufactured in Nigeria and should be adopted by every Nigerian for a healthy life.”