A Nigerian company, Future Concerns Nigeria Limited (FCNL), has bagged double awards at the Shell Leaders and Contractors CEO Conference 2022. The awards were the Leadership and Learner Mindset and the Wellness and Care Responsibility Awards. The Future Concerns Safety Centre is an intelligent business platform and resource for corporate HSE which is a key service provider to Shell in Nigeria.

Speaking while receiving the awards, Chairman of Future Concerns Group, Dr. Anthony Oguike, stated that FCNL strives to bridge the gap between knowledge, leadership, and learning.

Oguike said the company equally tend to achieve results by empowering young, vibrant and veteran professionals with leadership skills and values that will help them make long-lasting strides and contributions within society, and ultimately toward ensuring high performance at the client location.

“We insist on not just professionalism, excellence as a habit, but integrity, happiness, knowledge, commitment, honesty, and innovation. Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other which is what drives us to collaborate and to innovate solutions for our clients.

“Leadership around here means that for everything we start, we will finish and learner mentality has helped us adopt winning ways and best practices from clients and Shell is at the pinnacle of such transfer of knowledge. “Our growth stems from our mantra – CRIC – which stands for Competence, Respect, Innovation, and Client-focus, all these drive everything we do”. Oguike thanked Shell the awards and for providing industry relevant trainings through the years and assured Shell of better performance in the years ahead.

