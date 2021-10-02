Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, PWAN Plus, Dr Julius Oyedemi, has said that his firm is set to tickle the taste buds of real estate consumers with its Cedarwood Luxury Maisonette coming up in the cosy environs of Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

Oyedemi described the property as a seven-storey edifice comprising four-bedroom luxury duplexes.

He explained that the multiple-floor housing unit features all round stealth security, 24-hour uninterrupted power supply, automated gates, rooftop garden, interactive lobby, standard gym, business lounge, and modern elevator.

He said: “We are replicating luxury in every nook and cranny of Lagos State and Nigeria in general.”

According to Dr Oyedemi, the Cedarwood brand has a track record of integrity; and boasts of quality, prompt delivery of luxury terraces and apartments.

“We started from Cedarwood Luxury Terraces and Apartment located in Ajayi Apata, along Lekki-Epe Expressway to Cedarwood Luxury Bungalow at Osoroke, Ibeju-Lekki. And now a big one, seven-storey Cedarwood maisonettes on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, is being unveiled.

