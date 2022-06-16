Advans La Fayette MFB Limited has assured shareholders of its commitment to boosting the education sector.

It also said it would increase enrolment of kids in school with the introduction of education loans to help school owners and parents manage their schools and pay tuition fees with ease.

The newly launched products is Advans Boost, comprising Advans School Boost, Advans Eduloan and Advans Kiddies.

Advans School Boost is designed to provide working and investment capital for school owners, while Advans Eduloan is designed to assist parents pay their children’s school fees with ease. The third product is Advans Kiddies, a high-yield savings account to help parents save towards the education of their children while still earning interest. Speaking at an engagement forum in Ibadan, Managing Director, Advans La Fayette MFB Limited, Gaëtan Debuchy, said they recognised that lack of finance was one of the greatest banes of education.

“Emboldened by the fact that investment in quality education yields the best dividend, we created these products to offer solutions to the challenge. As a leading international micro-finance bank, our mission is to provide client centric financial services to retailers, wholesalers, SMEs and individuals in a sustainable and responsible manner,” he said.

Project Manager, Fanny Belhomme, said, on his part said they are focused on providing premium financial services to customers.

“Advans School Boost allows school owners to access loans up to N75 million to cover school expenses. Parents can also access up to N500,000 with the Advans Eduloan, to pay their children’s school fees.”

These loans are easy to access, with a competitive interest rate, flexible repayment plans and no hidden costs. Our vision is to be the most client centric microfinance and to be a full financial partner for our clients.”

Kayode Abraham, Marketing and Communication Manager, said the process of accessing the education loans is neither rigorous nor daunting.

“Interested parties can visit our website to complete the application form and receive the funds immediately, if eligible.”

