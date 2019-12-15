Zika Bobby

ZOLA Electric, a renewable energy brand in Africa has opened its first Experience Centre in Nigeria. The centre, which is located at Ikoyi, Lagos would serve as the retail footprint for ZOLA in Nigeria as part of its commitments to provide 24 hours reliable, renewable and clean energy solutions to its customers.

The company also unveiled the limited edition of its flagship renewable power solution product, ZOLA Infinity to the first set of 100 customers who pre-ordered the innovative renewable energy product at an event held in Lagos

Speaking during the unveil, Chief Executive Officer, ZOLA Electric, Bill Lenihan said the Centre would serve as a retail hub for the business, ensuring seamless interactions with customers on the innovative power solutions that is aimed at bringing a permanent solution to the energy needs of Nigerians and businesses.

“We are excited to open our first experience centre in Nigeria which would afford Nigerians the opportunity to have a feel of how we provide clean, 24-hour reliable and affordable energy to Nigerians. When we started in Tanzania, we built a system for that market particularly for those who don’t have access to the grid whatsoever to power their homes. We are grateful today that ZOLA Electric has touched millions of lives in the process,” he said.