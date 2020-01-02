Nigeria’s first integrative pharmacy, HealthPlus Pharmacy, has celebrated its 20th anniversary, while pledging to continue leading the pharmaceutical market. At the anniversary ceremony held recently at The Civic Centre Victoria Island, Lagos, the event which was themed – “An evening of Inspiration and Gratitude”, celebrated the success story of the organisation’s 20 years of what it described as “trusted care”.

Speaking at the event, the Founder & CEO, HealthPlus Limited, Bukky George, stated that, “The celebration of our 20th anniversary is a time to reflect on what has made HealthPlus the most highly regarded community pharmacy in Nigeria. We have distinguished ourselves from inception by protecting the integrity of our supply chain through strong partnerships with trusted suppliers; self-regulating according to world-class standards; attracting, retaining and training the best pharmacists and support staff; providing unparalleled customer service and value-adding pharmacy services through our modern and professional stores.

“From our humble beginning in an 18sqm space with four employees, today against all odds, we have successfully raised the bar in community pharmacy practice. We have become a household name and the gold standard of our industry, serving millions of customers through our 90 stores in 11 states, with 800 employees making us the largest employer of pharmacists in Nigeria. Our robust structure and management team is second to none. Our efforts have been rewarded with multiple awards for excellence in healthcare and community service. Our commitment to excellence is second to none. Our resilience is renowned. We not only inspire our peers in healthcare, we inspire enterprises and individuals across Nigeria and beyond. This anniversary therefore provides the opportunity to renew our commitment to the pursuit of excellence and the achievement of even greater milestones. Our best is yet to come.”

George expressed gratitude to God for the vision and provision over the past two decades and to members of staff, HealthPlus Champions and HealthPlus Heroes, for hard work and relentless commitment to the company’s mission. She also appreciated the customers, suppliers, regulators and other stakeholders who, according to her, have kept the company in business.