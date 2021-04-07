By Doris Obinna

Recognising women as an integral part of society, Colgate, one of the world’s leading toothpaste brands, stepped out to lend support to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development’s programme, in commemoration of the 2021 International Women’s Day, #ChooseToChallenge, in Abuja.

The national policy dialogue in celebration of the International Women’s Day in Abuja was held at Transcorp Hilton, with the theme “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World.”

The event came to life with the participation of accomplished women in the global space who have made strong impact to inspire the womenfolk through their actions and achievements, such as the former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and executive director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Ms. Winnie Byanyima, among others.

According to the public relations manager, Tolaram Group, Mrs. Omotayo Abiodun, the impact of women towards societal development cannot be over-emphasised. According to her, Colgate aligns passionately with the vision of the Ministry of Women Affairs as it celebrates and encourages Nigerian women to challenge the status quo and reach for the skies.

She said: “As part of the brand’s plans to celebrate women, Colgate partnered with the Ministry of Women Affairs in seven states, Kwara, Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Edo and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and took an active part in their International Women’s Day programmes with the main objective to further encourage and sensitize all the women present to maintain healthy oral hygiene practices and that of their families.”

Acknowledging women all over, the Minister of Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, said: “By celebrating partners, participants, Nigerian women and all women doing great exploits across the globe deserve the equal right to play and attain the highest level of their dreams without the fear of deliberate subjugation at any level.

“The Colgate dental check-up camp was strategically positioned just by the hall at all the seven locations on standby to proffer free basic oral consultation/screening to all participants of the programme.

“After consultation, everyone received samples of the product, including the special dignitaries, who were presented with special dental kits, which included the Colgate maximum cavity protection toothpaste made from carefully selected active ingredients to protect the teeth from cavity while ensuring general oral health.”

She added that the brand contains natural mint, which gives users fresh breath.

However, Colgate, as its mission, aims at reaching out to as many women as possible across the nation before the end of the year through Colgate dental check-up exercise, which is present in nine locations across Nigeria and open to the public six days a week.