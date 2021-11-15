A company, Threeco Construction Company, has commended the Nigeria Police and the management of the Lekki Free Zone (LFZ) for the construction of a new police station in the area.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr.Hakeem Odumosu, at the weekend, commissioned the state-of-the-art police station built by the management of the LFZ.

The CP said: “The state-of-the-art police station, solely built by the management of the Lekki Free Zone is expected to serve the people of Akodo, Oke, Yeta, Magbon, Oke Segun, Itoki, Idotu Alaska, Okuraye villages and their environs and bring policing closer to the people.

“The magnificent edifice, which we are opening today, will add to the already existing police stations under Area J Police Command, Elemoro.”

CP Odumosu, however, reassured the people that the Command would continue to leverage the existing collaboration between the police and the public by providing robust security and conducive environment for socio-economic activities to strive in the Zone and other parts of the State.

Threeco Construction Company, in a statement signed by its chairman, Chief Muraina Olatunji Banjoko, made available to newsmen, yesterday, commended the police and the management of the LFZ for bringing the police closer to the people of Ibeju Lekki.

Banjoko added: “A new police station is long overdue in Ibeju Lekki as it will engender a closer relationship between the people of the different communities in the area and the police.

“With the new police station, there is a strong hope that the incidents of attacks on citizens and law enforcement agencies will reduce tremendously in Ibeju Lekki.”

